City of Hawkins accepts mayor and pro-tem’s resignation

Posted/updated on: January 10, 2024 at 7:26 am

HAWKINS — On Tuesday night, the Hawkins city council started the new year with personnel changes and approved the resignation of the first female mayor, Susan Hubbard, according to our news partner KETK. “There are certain pressures on her. There are certain citizens in our communities that don’t want to see the growth, the possibilities the good things,” said 21-year-old former mayor pro-tem Clara Kay. In the absence of a city leader, the mayor pro-tem steps in to fill the role of mayor. However, Kay resigned as well. “This was going to be my last term running anyway, so I thought this would be a good time with her going out anyway to kind of go out with her, almost like John Wayne riding into the sunset together,” said Kay. Charles Richoz will take on the role as pro-tem carrying out the rest of Hubbard’s term until May and push towards a unified city. “I would like to finish what Susan started, I would love to cure the animosity between the departments in the city but I don’t think that’s going to happen,” said Richoz. As of now, Richoz does not know if he will run for election after he finishes the term. On Tuesday, the city council also voted to put disciplinary action on hold, regarding complaints against their city’s secretary.

