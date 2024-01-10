Firefighters investigate role of gas in explosion at historic hotel that injured 21

Posted/updated on: January 10, 2024 at 4:15 am

FORT WORTH (AP) — A full day after a massive explosion at a historic Fort Worth hotel, fire inspectors are still working to determine what caused the blast. It shattered windows, littered the streets with debris and injured 21 people, leaving some hospitalized with concussions and bad burns. Officials have said that a gas leak was likely involved in the Monday blast that blew doors and sections of wall into the road in front of the 20-story downtown Sandman Signature Hotel. Authorities said rescuers found several people trapped in the basement. “We do not know if gas caused the explosion or the explosion caused the gas problem” Fort Worth Fire Chief Jim Davis says.

