Man identified in officer-involved shooting in Whitehouse

Posted/updated on: January 9, 2024 at 9:44 pm
Man identified in officer-involved shooting in WhitehouseWHITEHOUSE – Authorities have released the name of a man killed in an officer-involved shooting last Friday in Whitehouse. According to our news partner KETK, his name is Andre White. Last Friday afternoon Whitehouse Police were called to the Pecan Woods Apartments on W. Main Street due a reported disturbance. When officers arrived there were shot at by Mr. White. The officers returned fire and he was shot. Police administered first aid until EMS arrived. White died later on.



