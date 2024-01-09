13 arrested at pro-Palestine rally as Joe Biden arrives at Love Field

Posted/updated on: January 9, 2024 at 4:44 pm

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News reports Multiple pro-Palestine demonstrators were arrested Monday evening during a rally at Love Field Airport against President Joe Biden’s actions related to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Biden was scheduled to arrive Monday to Dallas for events to honor the life of former Dallas congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, who died Dec. 31 at the age of 89. Multiple organizations, including the Palestinian Youth Movement, planned demonstrations that included blocking an entrance to Love Field shortly before Biden’s arrival. The Palestinian Youth Movement announced in a news release Monday evening that more than a dozen people were arrested during demonstrations.

Nashwa Abdelwahed, a spokeswoman of the organization, said the group is proud of the people who put “their body on the line to stand up for the Palestinian people.” “Biden has essentially been aiding and abetting Israel’s war crimes,” Abdelwahed said. “We’re not going to let any of these politicians rest, including Biden, while Palestinians have no justice.” The president has expressed support for Israel’s military actions following the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, but last month criticized the country for it’s “indiscriminate bombing” of the Gaza Strip. Protesters around the country have called for a ceasefire. Following the arrests, some demonstrators stayed at the airport while others gathered at Lew Sterrett Justice Center to show support for those arrested, Abdelwahed said.

