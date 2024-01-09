Candidates for state Senate work to remove rival from GOP primary

Posted/updated on: January 9, 2024 at 4:44 pm

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News reports Republican candidates vying for a North Texas seat in the state Senate will be in court Monday to determine whether the preferred candidate of Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick lied about living in the district he seeks to represent. Candidate Brent Hagenbuch could be kicked off the March 5 primary ballot if a Denton County district judge rules in favor of his GOP opponent, Dr. Carrie de Moor. That’s not Hagenbuch’s only hurdle. Another GOP candidate has asked a Fort Worth appeals court to bar Hagenbuch’s candidacy, and a third candidate has called for police to investigate whether Hagenbuch committed a crime by falsifying campaign paperwork.

The two legal challenges allege that Hagenbuch, the owner of a Denton-based truck hauling company and former chair of the Denton County Republican Party, lives outside of the district and falsified paperwork to indicate he moved into a business office just before a critical deadline to establish residency in the Senate district. The district, a sprawling 11-county area containing Frisco, Denton and Wichita Falls, is a safe Republican seat that drew four GOP candidates after Sen. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, announced that he was not seeking reelection. Endorsements from Abbott, Patrick, former Gov. Rick Perry and five state senators make Hagenbuch the presumptive front runner — if he survives legal challenges that could bounce him from the ticket just as the primary campaign season kicks into gear. De Moor, an emergency medicine doctor with a practice in Frisco, and fellow GOP candidate Jace Yarbrough, an attorney and Air Force veteran, allege that Hagenbuch lives in a neighboring Senate district. They cite public records showing Hagenbuch voted outside the district on Oct. 28, maintains a homestead exemption for a house outside the district and listed his trucking company’s office as his home address on candidate paperwork. Hagenbuch’s campaign spokesman said the GOP rivals feared the momentum his campaign has gained in recent weeks.

