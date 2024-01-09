Guilty verdict in the death of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos

Posted/updated on: January 9, 2024 at 3:29 pm

TYLER – After a closing arguments and deliberations Tuesday, Daniel Nyabuto was found guilty of intoxication manslaughter in the death of Smith County Sherriff’s Deputy Lorenzo Bustos.. According to our news partner KETK, prosecutors said in July of 20-22, Nyabuto was driving drunk when he rear-ended a patrol car causing the death Deputy Bustos. Bustos was completing the final night of his training when he died. Nyobuto is facing five to 99 years in prison and, or a fine up to 10-thousand dollars.

