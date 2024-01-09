Today is Tuesday January 09, 2024
ktbb logo


Guilty verdict in the death of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos

Posted/updated on: January 9, 2024 at 3:29 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Guilty verdict in the death of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo BustosTYLER – After a closing arguments and deliberations Tuesday, Daniel Nyabuto was found guilty of intoxication manslaughter in the death of Smith County Sherriff’s Deputy Lorenzo Bustos.. According to our news partner KETK, prosecutors said in July of 20-22, Nyabuto was driving drunk when he rear-ended a patrol car causing the death Deputy Bustos. Bustos was completing the final night of his training when he died. Nyobuto is facing five to 99 years in prison and, or a fine up to 10-thousand dollars.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC