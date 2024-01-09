Tyler elementary receives $100k donation from former student

Posted/updated on: January 9, 2024 at 1:35 pm

TYLER – Douglas Elementary School has started plans to transform their outdoor space into an extension of the classroom following a $100,000 donation from former student Jack Benson. According to our news partner KETK, Tyler ISD announced last Wednesday that the funds will be used for new playground equipment as well as a covered learning space. The outdoor learning area is planned to incorporate scientific concepts with microscopes and other tools for experiments and hands-on learning. Benson hopes that through his donation others are encouraged to give back. “The vision for the outdoor learning area is to have an outdoor extension of the classroom, something I think children at any elementary grade level will benefit from,” Benson said.

