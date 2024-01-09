Today is Tuesday January 09, 2024
ktbb logo


Jury deliberating in death of deputy case

Posted/updated on: January 9, 2024 at 1:47 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Jury deliberating case of man accused in death of Smith County deputyTYLER – The jury is deliberating in the case of Daniel Nyabuto vs. the State of Texas. Nyabuto is accused of intoxicated manslaughter causing the death of a peace officer. According to our news partner KETK, it’s a charge he pleaded not guilty to back in December. The trial went on for eight days before the jury was released on Dec. 15. They reconvened on Jan. 9 for closing arguments and deliberations.
Prosecutors said Nyabuto was driving drunk when he rear-ended a patrol unit, causing the death of Smith County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Lorenzo Bustos, who was completing his final night of training. The charge is a first degree felony, which carries a punishment range of five-99 years in prison and/or a fine up to $10,000.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC