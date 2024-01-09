Jury deliberating in death of deputy case

Posted/updated on: January 9, 2024 at 1:47 pm

TYLER – The jury is deliberating in the case of Daniel Nyabuto vs. the State of Texas. Nyabuto is accused of intoxicated manslaughter causing the death of a peace officer. According to our news partner KETK, it’s a charge he pleaded not guilty to back in December. The trial went on for eight days before the jury was released on Dec. 15. They reconvened on Jan. 9 for closing arguments and deliberations.

Prosecutors said Nyabuto was driving drunk when he rear-ended a patrol unit, causing the death of Smith County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Lorenzo Bustos, who was completing his final night of training. The charge is a first degree felony, which carries a punishment range of five-99 years in prison and/or a fine up to $10,000.

