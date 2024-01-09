East Texas Food Bank receives grant

Posted/updated on: January 9, 2024 at 8:40 am

TYLER — The East Texas Food Bank (ETFB) has been named the recipient of a $125,000 grant through the annual Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards program, according to a news release. “This grant will help further ETFB’s efforts in the community of fighting hunger and feeding hope in the 26 counties we serve in East Texas,” said David Emerson, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank. “This will allow us to feed more East Texans through our mobile pantries, resource centers and programs for seniors and children.” ETFB is one of 51 True Inspiration Awards grant recipients in 2024 that are receiving a collective $5.48 million from Chick-fil-A, Inc. To be selected for a grant, organizations must work to address key issues that align with Chick-fil-A’s corporate social responsibility priorities: Caring for People, Caring for Others through Food, Caring for our Communities and Caring for our Planet.

The True Inspiration Awards were established in 2015 to carry on Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy’s legacy of generosity and community service. Since that time, more than 300 grants, ranging from $30,000 to $350,000, have been distributed to organizations located across the North America, including Puerto Rico and Canada. “Across the communities Chick-fil-A serves, we strive to have a positive impact, and we are honored to support local nonprofits that are truly making a difference in their neighborhoods,” said Brent Fielder, senior director of corporate social responsibility for Chick-fil-A, Inc.

“This year’s True Inspiration Awards grant recipients are doing incredible work in their local communities – from feeding those in need to providing resources for military families to supporting the development of students and more. Chick-fil-A is thrilled to help further the impact of these nonprofits through our largest number of True Inspiration Awards to date.”

