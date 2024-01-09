Can Congress land a deal on Ukraine aid and border security?

WASHINGTON (AP) — A deal on U.S. aid for Ukraine and policy changes at the border with Mexico was is still uncertain as Congress returns to Washington. Senate negotiators are struggling to reach an agreement and House Republicans are trying to interject their own hardline immigration demands. Senate negotiators met Monday and had hoped this week to present the details of a bipartisan bill aimed at reducing the number of migrants who travel to the southern border to apply for asylum protections in the U.S. But by the end of the day, senators said significant disagreements remained and predicted negotiations would be prolonged beyond this week.

