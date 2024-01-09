Teens arrested after ‘waving around guns’ in public

PALESTINE — The Palestine Police Department arrested three men after responding to a call of multiple people “waving around guns” at a Whataburger on Jan. 5 around 8:20 p.m. According to our news partner KETK, officers responded to a call of a witness claiming to observe people getting into and out of a white Chevrolet Traverse at the Whataburger on Loop 256. Officials said they have received multiple calls in recent months in the area and the Palestine Plaza, involving fights, drugs and weapons offenses. A detective with the Street Crimes Unit was the first to respond to the scene and located the vehicle in the parking lot that reportedly occupied several young males. The detective reportedly held them at gunpoint until back-up arrived. The detective allegedly noticed one of the passengers, Brenden Mathews, 17, was making “furtive movements” and was ordered multiple times to keep his hands up.

When back-up arrived, the officer had Mathews exit the vehicle and attempted to detain Mathews but Mathews reportedly tried to reach into his waistband. Mathews was thrown to the ground and tried again to reach his waistband, police said. After another attempt, the officer placed Mathews in handcuffs and rolled him to check for weapons while Mathews protested. The officer reportedly located a loaded handgun in Mathews’ front waistband. The gun was recovered and Mathews allegedly had several rounds of loose ammunition in his pockets.

Police said a Whataburger employee was recording the interaction while yelling at the officers, and was told to stay back several times. When more officers arrived, two other people from the vehicle were detained. Damian Salinas, 17 and Judan, also known as Judah, McKay, 18 were reportedly found to have weapons on them or in their possession. Salinas and McKay were questioned and reportedly explained that they were involved in an altercation and admitted they displayed handguns at people in another vehicle who left before officers arrived the scene.

McKay, Salinas and Mathews were arrested and taken to the Anderson County Jail. McKay was booked for prohibited weapon. Salinas was booked for unlawful carrying weapon. Mathews was booked for resist arrest search or transport and unlawful carrying weapon.

