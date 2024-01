Dual US-Russian citizen arrested in Russia on drug charges, local officials say

Posted/updated on: January 9, 2024 at 6:30 am

amphotora/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- A 32-year-old dual U.S.-Russian citizen has been arrested in Russia on drug charges, local officials said.

Robert Woodland was arrested on Jan. 5 and appeared in court Jan. 6.

Story developing...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back