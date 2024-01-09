Wink Martindale to resign as Giants defensive coordinator

Posted/updated on: January 9, 2024 at 5:07 am

ByJORDAN RAANAN

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Wink Martindale is expected to resign as the New York Giants’ defensive coordinator, a source told ESPN.

Martindale’s rocky relationship with coach Brian Daboll was at the heart of the divorce. It was reported during the season that the two were in a “bad place.” The relationship did not improve dramatically down the stretch, according to another source close to the situation.

The Giants also fired special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins and his brother Kevin Wilkins on Monday.

The Wilkins brothers were two of Martindale’s top assistants after coming with him from Baltimore. They were fired when it was clear Martindale would not return for a third season with the Giants.

The Giants defense ranked 27th overall this past season but tied for the NFL lead with 31 takeaways. They were the team’s best unit during a disappointing 6-11 season.

Daboll said earlier Monday that he expected Martindale and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka to return. They were both still under contract for another year. That was also before he had an opportunity to speak with his two remaining coordinators.

“It’s my expectation that they’re going to come back. I think they’re good coaches. So it would be good to have some continuity and be back,” Daboll said. “I know Wink talks about this as a destination place and things like that. It’s good. I appreciate how hard they work, the commitment to the team. So that is my plan.”

Martindale had said on multiple occasions that he did not view the Giants as a stepping-stone job, instead as a destination. But his relationship with Daboll made staying in New York untenable.

The 60-year-old coordinator wants to win and is expected to draw plenty of interest as a coordinator in this hiring cycle. He was also a head-coaching candidate the past few years, including for the Giants when they hired Daboll two years ago.

Both of New York’s last two opponents — the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams — raved about Martindale’s schemes after playing against his defense.

Martindale chose his words carefully last week when he was asked about his future.

“I mean I think the future is bright if you’re asking me how I look at my future,” he said. “I think that these are things that you talk about after the season is over with because [Daboll] wants to beat Philly and I want to beat Philly, and I just think that those answers will come later on in the [next] week as far as which way we go.”

It came to a head Monday with Martindale offering his resignation. The Giants will now be looking to replace at least two coordinators.

Running backs coach Jeff Nixon also recently accepted the offensive coordinator position at Syracuse and strength and conditioning coach Craig Fitzgerald was named director of football performance at Florida.

