Scam alert from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office

Posted/updated on: January 8, 2024 at 9:28 pm

SMITH COUNTY – Smith County officials say that scam phone calls are starting back now that the holidays are complete. According to the Sheriff’s office, a caller will identify themselves as Lt. Robert Strickland or Sgt. Larry Christian, both employees of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. The caller is told for failure to appear in court, they have to pay a fine. The caller will stay on the line with the victim with instructions on how on how to deposit the money.



The Smith Sheriff’s Office has this advise in their press release, “If you receive a call like this, hang up and notify your local law enforcement office to advise them of the scam,” officials said. “Please do not allow yourself to fall victim to these scammers and save your hard earned money.”

Go Back