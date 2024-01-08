Longview PD investigate shooting and car crash

Posted/updated on: January 8, 2024 at 8:05 pm

LONGVIEW – The Longview Police Department is seeking information in regards to a vehicle crash and man who was shot Saturday. According to our news partner KETK, officers answered a call on Everett Street. When they arrived they found that a man with a gunshot wound in the front yard shot and a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. The man had serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Longview Police is continuing their investigation. They ask if anyone has information to call them at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers 903-236-7876. Any tips received will stay anonymous.

