Fort Worth hotel explosion leaves at least 11 injured

Posted/updated on: January 8, 2024 at 6:14 pm

FORT WORTH – CNN says that an explosion was reported Monday afternoon in downtown Fort Worth, a city official tells CNN. Fort Worth Chief Communications Officer Reyne Telles says “There was an explosion in downtown” and “there was a plume of smoke seen higher than the high rises.” Telles went on to say there is debris scattered in the area of city hall. “We are currently working a Major Incident. Please avoid the downtown area,” the Fort Worth Police Department said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “PIOs are on scene. We will share more details as soon as we can confirm more information.” The explosion reportedly occurred at the Sandman Hotel. At least 11 people were injured in the blast, according to Craig Trojacek, a spokesperson for the Fort Worth Fire Department.

