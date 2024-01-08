Today is Monday January 08, 2024
ktbb logo


Fort Worth hotel explosion leaves at least 11 injured

Posted/updated on: January 8, 2024 at 6:14 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


FORT WORTH – CNN says that an explosion was reported Monday afternoon in downtown Fort Worth, a city official tells CNN. Fort Worth Chief Communications Officer Reyne Telles says “There was an explosion in downtown” and “there was a plume of smoke seen higher than the high rises.” Telles went on to say there is debris scattered in the area of city hall. “We are currently working a Major Incident. Please avoid the downtown area,” the Fort Worth Police Department said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “PIOs are on scene. We will share more details as soon as we can confirm more information.” The explosion reportedly occurred at the Sandman Hotel. At least 11 people were injured in the blast, according to Craig Trojacek, a spokesperson for the Fort Worth Fire Department.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC