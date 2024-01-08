Timpson head football coach announces retirement

Posted/updated on: January 8, 2024 at 4:35 pm

TIMPSON – Our news colleagues at KETK report that Timpson ISD head football coach Kerry Therwhanger announced on Monday that he is retiring from his position at the end of this school year.

“I’m done! I will be retiring at the end of this school year. I can’t express enough the appreciation I have for the coaching profession, it’s been a fantastic life! I want to thank all the coaches that I’ve ever worked with for everything, especially those at Lovelady and Timpson, y’all are truly amazing.” Kerry Therwhanger

Coach Therwhanger recently took the team to state and they brought back the school’s first state football championship in program history.

“Thank you to the communities of Lovelady and Timpson for allowing me to lead your athletic programs. A special thanks to Timpson for the incredible support and fantastic ride we’ve been able to accomplish. State champs!!Thank you to my family, especially my wife Darlene Carroll Therwhanger for supporting my career. And last but certainly not least the athletes that have allowed me to coach them, thank you!!!! 2 Timothy4:7 ‘I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.’”

Kerry Therwhanger

