Florida GOP chair removed amid rape allegation he denies: Source

Posted/updated on: January 8, 2024 at 2:49 pm
(TALLAHASSEE, Fla.) -- Christian Ziegler, who is facing a rape allegation that he denies, on Monday was voted out as the Florida Republican Party chair during a closed-door meeting in Tallahassee, a source familiar tells ABC News.

Ziegler is being investigated by police but has not been charged with a crime.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had called for him to "step aside."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

