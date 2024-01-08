Marvel Studios announces release date for ‘The Marvels’ on digital and Blu-ray

The Marvels, starring Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris and Samuel L. Jackson, will be released on digital from all major digital retailers, including Prime Video, Apple TV and Vudu, on January 16.

The film from director and co-writer Nia DaCosta hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on February 13.

Both releases will feature exclusive bonus content, including a gag reel, deleted scenes, behind-the-scenes featurettes and an audio commentary from DaCosta and VFX supervisor Tara DeMarco.

The movie has Larson's Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Vellani's Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel and Parris' WandaVision character Monica Rambeau joining their cosmic powers to fight off a galactic threat from Captain Marvel's past.

It's not yet known when subscribers to Disney+ will get free streaming access to the film, which earned a positive audience score on the aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, but nonetheless ended its theatrical run as the lowest-performing title in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

