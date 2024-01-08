Today is Monday January 08, 2024
New round of Jeffrey Epstein court documents unsealed

Posted/updated on: January 8, 2024 at 11:18 am
(NEW YORK) -- A new round of court records from a lawsuit related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were released Monday.

At least 17 documents were unsealed. Hundreds of documents have been released since Wednesday.

The records are part of a defamation lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre, an alleged victim of Epstein, against his longtime companion Ghislaine Maxwell that the two settled in 2017. Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ruled last month there was no legal justification for continuing to conceal more than 150 names of "John and Jane Does" mentioned in the records.

Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence after she was convicted in 2021 of aiding Epstein's sex trafficking of young women and girls. Her appeal will be heard in March.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

