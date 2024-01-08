Today is Monday January 08, 2024
Pro-Palestinian protests block New York City bridges, Holland Tunnel; over 100 arrested

Posted/updated on: January 8, 2024 at 11:46 am
(NEW YORK) -- New York City police arrested dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters who blocked traffic at the entrances to the Holland Tunnel and three East River bridges during the Monday morning commute, officials said.

About 120 protesters were arrested while blocking entrances to the Holland Tunnel, which links downtown Manhattan with New Jersey, authorities said.

Protests also broke out at the Brooklyn Bridge, Williamsburg Bridge and Manhattan Bridge, which connect Manhattan and Brooklyn.

The Holland Tunnel and the three bridges have since reopened.

The Manhattan Bridge's upper level remained open during the protests as the protesters were on the lower level.

 

