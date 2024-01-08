‘Suits’ co-stars reunite at Golden Globes

L-R: Torres, Adams, Macht, Rafferty -- CBS/Sonja Flemming

The unexpected streaming dominance of Suits led to one of the more fan-appreciated moments of an otherwise bumpy Golden Globes telecast Sunday night.

Stars Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht, who respectively played Mike Ross and Harvey Specter on the legal drama that ended in 2019, took to the stage to present the final TV award of the night, Outstanding Drama Series.

"There's nothing more dramatic or anxiety-inducing than waiting all night to hear that your category is finally arrived," Macht said on stage.

Referencing their show's newfound attention, Adams replied to laughs, "Yes, that's true. It's hard to imagine having to wait so long to see your show get that kind of recognition."

They were then joined onstage by their Suits costars Gina Torres and Sarah Rafferty, who played, respectively, Jessica Pearson and Donna Paulsen.

Before the show, Adams and Macht spoke to Variety on the red carpet, and the topic of the in-development Suits spin-off came up.

Adams mentioned the project is "all in early stages," describing it "like a Suits L.A." He continued, "our fearless showrunner Aaron [Korsh is] working on that," but admitted, "If I got the phone call, I'd be ready to suit up again. I loved the show, I loved the character and I loved working with all these people."

Adams, who played the love interest -- and eventual husband -- of Meghan Markle's Rachel Zane, even hinted at the possibility of their characters' potential to leave their eventual home base of Seattle to "come down to L.A. and fix some stuff."

The spin-off will reportedly center on new characters, but Korsh has spoken of the possibility of having Suits veterans make appearances.

