Today is Monday January 08, 2024
ktbb logo


Man arrested following Smith County standoff

Posted/updated on: January 8, 2024 at 5:11 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Man arrested following Smith County standoffSMITH COUNTY — A man was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Sunday morning after officials said he barricaded himself in a County Road 165 residence on Saturday. According to our news partner KETK, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said they got a call on an open line where they could hear a distraught woman around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday night. Deputies responded to the 16500 block of County Road 165 and were able to get the woman out so she could be treated for her injuries. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the woman said a man in the house was armed. Trent Bright, 54, Tyler, was allegedly barricaded in the residence for hours. Officials said that Smith County Swat and negotiators arrived at the scene and by Sunday morning Bright had come out of the residence to turn himself in after hours of negotiation. Bright was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is being held in the Smith County Jail on a $150,000 bond.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC