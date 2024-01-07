Today is Sunday January 07, 2024
Golden Globes 2024: The winners

January 7, 2024
CBS

The 81st Golden Globe Awards aired on Sunday night, with Jo Koy hosting from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Here's a list of the winners:

Best Motion Picture – Drama
Oppenheimer

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Poor Things

Best Motion Picture – Animated
The Boy and the Heron

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Barbie

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
Anatomy of a Fall

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Director — Motion Picture
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“What Was I Made For?” Barbie, Music and lyrics by Billie Eilish, FINNEAS

Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Best Television Series – Drama
Succession

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
The Bear

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Beef

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Sarah Snook, Succession

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Kieran Culkin, Succession

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Ali Wong, Beef

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Steven Yeun, Beef

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

