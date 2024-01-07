Today is Sunday January 07, 2024
Rams the NFC’s 6th seed with a 21-20 win over the 49ers

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2024 at 6:41 pm
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Carson Wentz threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score to lead the Los Angeles Rams to a 21-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a game filled with backups. Wentz scored on a 12-yard run with 4:56 to play and then converted a 2-point conversion pass to Tutu Atwell to give the Rams (10-7) a 21-20 lead. Los Angeles held on from there and clinched the sixth seed in the NFC and a trip to Detroit in the wild-card round next weekend. The game had little meaning with the 49ers (12-5) having clinched the top seed in the NFC and a first-round bye and the Rams clinching a playoff spot last week.



