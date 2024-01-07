Today is Sunday January 07, 2024
Packers beat Bears 17-9 to clinch a playoff berth

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2024 at 6:38 pm
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Jordan Love threw for 316 yards and connected with Dontayvion Wicks on a pair of touchdowns to send the Green Bay Packers to the playoffs with a 17-9 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The Packers (9-8) needed a win to earn an NFC wild-card berth. Green Bay delivered by winning their third straight overall and beating the Bears (7-10) for a 10th consecutive time.
The Packers were in a similar situation for their regular-season finale last year, but lost 20-16 at the Detroit Lions in four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ last game with Green Bay. The Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets less than four months later. Love now has the Packers reaching the postseason in his first year as a starter. The Packers are the NFC’s No. 7 seed and will visit the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round.



