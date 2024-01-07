Today is Sunday January 07, 2024
Longtime Coffee City Fire Department Chief dies

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2024 at 5:34 pm
Longtime Coffee City Fire Department Chief diesCOFFEE CITY – Chris L. Moore, who served as Chief of the Coffee City Fire Department has died. According to our news partner KETK, Moore died Saturday Jan. 6. CCFD said that Chief Moore had been the Coffee City Fire Chief since 2008. He had previously served with the Southlake Fire Department and the Westlake Volunteer Fire Department. The Coffee City Fire Department also said, “Chief Moore mentored and inspired many firefighters in his career and will greatly be missed. Rest easy Chief we have the watch from here.”



