Today is Sunday January 07, 2024
Former Coffee City police officer arrested for record tampering

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2024 at 4:16 pm
Former Coffee City police officer jailed for record tamperingCOFFEE CITY – Former Coffee City Police Department officer Lonnie Hicks was arrested Friday on four counts of tampering with government records, according to our news partner KETK. His arrest comes shortly after the arrest of the former Coffee City Mayor, Police Chief and other officers also charged with tampering with government record. Hicks posted a $400,000 bond Friday and was released from jail.



