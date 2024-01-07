Today is Sunday January 07, 2024
ktbb logo


Buccaneers clinch NFC South title with 9-0 win over Panthers

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2024 at 3:56 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chase McLaughlin kicked three field goals, the Tampa Bay defense pitched a shutout and the Buccaneers won their third straight NFC South title with a 9-0 victory on Sunday over the Carolina Panthers. Tampa Bay (9-8) was facing an all-or-nothing scenario entering Sunday’s game with a win clinching a playoff spot and a loss resulting in elimination.

The Buccaneers weren’t exactly impressive on offense with Baker Mayfield held to 137 yards in his return to Carolina, but the defense — aided by some self-inflected wounds by Carolina — did just enough to keep the Panthers off the board. The Panthers became the first NFL team since at least 1991 to fail to run a single play while leading in the fourth quarter of a game. Both of Carolina’s wins this season came on field goals at the end of regulation when it was trailing.Carolina, which lost 26-0 to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, became the first team to be shutout in back-to-back games since the Cleveland Browns in 2008. It marked the first time in the Panthers’ 29-year history they’ve been blanked in consecutive games.

The Panthers (2-15) finished with the NFL’s worst record and the franchise’s second-worst winning percentage, topping only a 1-15 season in 2001 under George Seifert. However, Carolina won’t get the benefit of the No. 1 overall draft pick, as that will go to the Chicago Bears as part of the trade for Young. Mayfield spent last season with the Panthers, but went 1-5 as a starter and was released midseason. He played through some sore ribs, and completed 20 of 32 passes. Rachaad White ran for 75 yards for Tampa Bay.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC