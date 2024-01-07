Five kids injured in Tyler car accident

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2024 at 1:41 pm

TYLER – Tyler Police say six people, a woman and five juveniles were hurt in a car accident Sunday. According to our news partner KETK, the crash occured at Broadway Avenue and Front Street. The adult woman and two juveniles were treated at a local hospital, while the other three minors were transported to Dallas for treatment. Authorities also say that 27-year-old Kylee Johns of Arp was charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily harm. Johns is in the Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

