Natural gas outage affecting more than 1,300 near Center, Shelbyville

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2024 at 5:42 am

CENTER – A damaged natural gas pipeline near Center and Shelbyville has caused a gas outage affecting 1,348 people as of Saturday afternoon. According to our news partner KETK, The outage is on a gas line that serves CenterPoint Energy customers and is reportedly not owned by CenterPoint Energy. 1,348 customers including homes, businesses and critical care facilities were without gas on Saturday afternoon.



“Safety is our number-one priority as we work to restore natural gas service. Once the third-party pipeline company made the necessary repairs, CenterPoint Energy technicians were able to complete the process of turning off each customer’s natural gas meter. This was followed by a series of additional safety checks to verify that natural gas service can be restored safely.” said John Seale, the operations director at CenterPoint Energy.

According to Seale, gas service technicians from Houston, Shreveport and Rustin, LA. have been brought in and they expect to have gas restored by Sunday. Until then, Seale said that critical care facilities will be running off of alternative fuels. Customers affected are being asked to leave their gas meters and values alone. CenterPoint Energy said that customers don’t need to do anything but they should be home for when technicians come by to re-light pilot lights.

