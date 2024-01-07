Today is Sunday January 07, 2024
Texans take playoff spot with win over Colts; Steelers top Ravens to move toward postseason

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2024 at 11:03 pm
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans wrapped up a playoff spot with a 23-19 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night, with Devin Singletary scoring the go-ahead touchdown on a 3-yard run with 6:20 left.The Texans (10-7) are going to the postseason for the first time since 2019. They won seven of their final 10 games and still could win the AFC South if Jacksonville loses at Tennessee on Sunday.

Indianapolis (9-8) was eliminated from the playoff chase with its third loss in five weeks. It hasn’t made the postseason since 2020. Stroud was 20 of 26 with 264 yards and two touchdowns. Nico Collins had nine catches for 195 yards and a score — a 75-yarder on the Texans’ first play from scrimmage. The Colts had a late fourth-and-1 play from the Houston 15. But a wide-open Tyler Goodson dropped Gardner Minshew’s pass, ending the Colts’ hopes. Jonathan Taylor ran for 188 yards and a TD for Indianapolis.



