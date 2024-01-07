Chris Kirk takes Kapalua PGA lead

January 6, 2024

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — The views off the west coast of Maui give the PGA Tour’s season opener at Kapalua a relaxing vibe. Inside the ropes, The Sentry is a lot more hectic. Chris Kirk ran off three straight birdies on the back nine just to keep pace with 21-year-old Akshay Bhatia. Xander Schauffele had eight birdies in 11 holes to stay in the mix. Jordan Spieth, who hit the first foul ball of the year Thursday for double bogey, is now bogey-free in his last 51 holes and has made enough birdies for a chance. Kirk gave himself a little separation Saturday with a two-putt birdie on the par-5 closing hole at the Plantation course for a 7-under 66. He leads by one shot over Bhatia (66), with a host of others — past Kapalua champions, major champions and newcomers alike — right behind. “You certainly can’t protect anything out here, that’s for sure,” Kirk said. “When it’s a shootout like this and the scores are really low, you just stay aggressive and just go do your thing.”

Scottie Scheffler, the world’s No. 1 play, didn’t see many putts go in and took a step back with a 71 that feels a lot higher in this tournament. He still was only three behind. Throw in Patrick Cantlay and Collin Morikawa, and 12 players were within four shots of the lead. That was different from last year, when Morikawa took a six-shot lead into the final round only to be caught by Jon Rahm; the year before, Rahm and Cameron Smith shared the 54-hole lead and were five clear of everyone else.

Kirk was at 21-under 198 in his first time back at Kapalua in eight years. He was the PGA Tour’s comeback player of the year in 2023 from winning the Honda Classic after having stepped away for a big part of 2019 to deal with alcoholism and depression.

