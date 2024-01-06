Hunter Dickinson lifts No. 2 Kansas over TCU 83-81 with late layup

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored with 3.4 seconds left to lift No. 2 Kansas past TCU 83-81 on Saturday. Dickinson, who led Kansas with 30 points, hit a pair of free throws after a flagrant foul on TCU’s Ernest Udeh Jr. with less than a minute remaining to tie the game. Dickinson then followed Dajuan Harris Jr.’s miss in the final seconds. Kansas (13-1, 1-0 Big 12) also got 18 points from KJ Adams Jr. Kevin McCullar Jr. had 16 points and Harris scored 10. TCU (11-3, 0-1) was led by Trevian Tennyson with 24 points. He was joined in double figures by Emanuel Miller with 20 points and Micah Peavy and Jameer Nelson Jr. with 10 points each.

