Boil water notice for parts of Marshall

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2024 at 5:40 pm
Boil water notice for parts of MarshallMARSHALL – A boil water notice is in effect for areas of Marshall near Loop 390. According to our news partner KETK, the notice was put into effect due to water pressure loss and the subsequent repair on Saturday. The parts of the city with the boil water notice are; Loop 390 and Highway 59 South to Carolann Street and west to Washington Avenue, Loop 390 Highway 80 East to Warren Drive and South from Warren Drive to Airport Road. Marshall city officials say the notice will be posted until further notice. Those in the affected areas will need to bring their water to a rolling boil for at least two minutes before using it.



