Kilgore asks residents to conserve water

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2024 at 5:58 pm

KILGORE – The City of Kilgore said the city’s water system is experiencing low pressure after an “extreme water loss” that happened on Saturday. According to our news partner KETK, city workers are currently trying to find the source of the water loss and are asking residents to conserve water until the problem is solved.

