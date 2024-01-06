Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard breaks his jaw, pausing stellar start to NHL career

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2024 at 5:01 pm

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks placed Connor Bedard on injured reserve on Saturday with a broken jaw, sidelining the young center in the middle of an impressive rookie season.Bedard got hurt when he was leveled by New Jersey defenseman Brendan Smith midway through the first period of Friday night’s 4-2 loss to the Devils.Nick Foligno also went on IR with a fractured left finger, adding another name to Chicago’s long list of injured forwards. In desperate need of reinforcements, the Blackhawks added a pair of forwards by acquiring Rem Pitlick in a trade with Pittsburgh and claiming Zach Sanford off waivers from Arizona.

“We’re not sure how long (Bedard) and Nick will be,” coach Luke Richardson said. “It’s just so fresh today, this morning, to get our people to look at them and make decisions going forward.”

The 18-year-old Bedard has been Chicago’s best player, living up to the hype after he was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft. Heading into Saturday’s action, he was leading all NHL rookies with a team-high 15 goals and 18 assists in 39 games.

“Connor was just really upset last night,” teammate Jason Dickinson said. “That’s pretty much all I talked to him about, was just staying positive and being OK with where he’s at.”

While there was no word on a timeline for Bedard’s return, the injury takes him out of the team’s upcoming game in his hometown of Vancouver on Jan. 22. It also means he likely will miss the Feb. 3 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto — dealing a blow to the league.

