Left-hander Martín Pérez and Pirates finalize $8 million, 1-year contract

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2024 at 4:58 pm
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Martín Pérez and the Pittsburgh Pirates finalized their $8 million, one-year contract on Friday. The 32-year-old left-hander, who won the World Series with Texas in November, agreed to the deal in mid-December subject to a successful physical. Right-hander Max Kranick was designated for assignment to open a roster spot.Pérez went 10-4 for the Rangers last season with a 4.45 ERA in 35 games, 20 of them starts. He moved from the rotation to the bullpen in August and made three relief appearances in the playoffs — all in mop-up duty — as Texas won its first World Series title. His salary is less than half the $19.65 million he earned last year after accepting the Rangers’ qualifying offer.



