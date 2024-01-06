House Speaker Johnson invites Biden to deliver State of the Union address on March 7

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2024 at 12:01 pm

(WASHINGTON) -- House Speaker Mike Johnson has invited President Joe Biden to deliver his annual State of the Union address on March 7.

In a letter to Biden on Friday, Johnson extended the formal invitation for the president to address a joint session of Congress.

"In this moment of great challenge for our country, it is my solemn duty to extend this invitation for you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Thursday, March 7, 2024, so that you may fulfill your obligation under the U.S. Constitution to report on the state of our union," the invitation said.

This will be Johnson's first State of the Union since becoming speaker in October.

