Gregg County med tech arrested for record tampering

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2024 at 5:21 am

GREGG COUNTY — A medical technician is in the Gregg County Jail after investigators found discrepancies in documents of an inmate’s death. According to our news partner KETK, Sonja Sheree Jones was arrested for tampering with government records. This is in regards to the death of 64-year-old John Edward Anderson, an inmate at the Gregg County Jail. Anderson was found unconscious Dec. 12 of last year. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Officials initial autopsy report “showed Anderson to have hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, pulmonary emphysema with no evidence of significant acute mortem trauma.” The exact cause of death of is still to be determined.

The investigation of Jones started with officers finding medical document inconsistencies. After further review of these documents and security camera video it was determined by investigators that Jones had falsified information. This information was sent to the Texas Rangers and the Texas Commission on Jail Standards was notified. Sonja Jones was held on a $10,000 bond.

