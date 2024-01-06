Scottie Scheffler has a 1-shot lead at The Sentry

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2024 at 4:08 am

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — A new year, the same old Scottie Scheffler. The world’s No. 1 player had eight birdies and an eagle Friday for a 9-under 64 at The Sentry, giving him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the PGA Tour’s season opener. Low scoring on the Plantation course at Kapalua has come to be expected. Even with the Kona wind out of the opposite direction, it hasn’t been strong enough to keep the 59-player field from attacking at will. Scheffler was at 16-under 130, still only good for a one-shot lead over jet-lagged Tyrrell Hatton of England, Brendon Todd and Sungjae Im. “It’s one of those places if you go out there and play well, you’re going to get rewarded,” Scheffler said. “If you start not hitting it in the right spots, you can get in trouble. Just got to keep the pedal down.”

That’s what Hatton did, no matter how tired he feels. He said it took him just over 25 hours to get from London to Maui, in part due to a mechanical delay on top of his three-hour layover in Los Angeles. He wasn’t feeling his best, and not just from the long flight. And then he turned in a 62, his lowest round as a pro. “Maybe a surprise to do it in the second round back to start the year, after how long I’ve had off,” Hatton said. “I wouldn’t say I looked after myself in the December period — maybe that played a small part. Yeah, so the body hasn’t been moving well. I’m sure if you had seen some of the flight tracers of some of my tee shots, you would be disgusted.”

He attributed the 62 to a “mad day on the greens,” and that was capped off by an eagle putt from just under 100 feet from off the green at the par-5 closing hole.

Scheffler, of course, was hardly a surprise. He had one of the best statistical years on the PGA Tour last year — in the non-Tiger Woods division — which played a big part in him being voted PGA Tour player of the year for the second straight time. He ended last year by winning against the elite, 20-man field at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. And here is on Maui, holing enough birdie putts and making some 6-footers for par along the way to keep momentum.

Go Back