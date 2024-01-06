Warriors guard Chris Paul fractures left hand, will require surgery

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2024 at 4:03 am

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State guard Chris Paul fractured his left hand Friday night in the Warriors’ 113-109 victory over the Detroit Pistons and will have surgery next week. The Warriors made the announcement after the game regarding the 38-year-old Paul, who is expected to return this season. Paul missed a 3-pointer from the right wing with 6:08 left in the third quarter and moved to try to corral the long rebound when he made contact with Detroit’s Jaden Ivey. Paul grabbed at his hand before going to the locker room. Paul was acquired from Washington on draft day for Jordan Poole after earlier going to the Wizards from Phoenix. The point guard started the past four games but has also guided the reserves so far this season. He had eight points, six rebounds and four assists in 23 minutes Friday.

Go Back