Ted Cruz talks with East Texans on Southern border crisis

Posted/updated on: January 5, 2024 at 10:15 pm

CANTON – During a visit Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz made to East Texas on Friday morning, the senator shed light on big issues facing our state and the nation. He said the biggest concern once again this year is the southern border. The stop by Senator Ted Cruz comes just two days after House Republicans took a trip to Eagle Pass and witnessed the overwhelming situation at checkpoints, processing centers for migrants, and for small Texas border towns. Cruz told those assembled, “We are so badly off track nationally. I’ll tell you in Washington the Democrats have lost their minds. This is modern day human slavery, this is leg irons. You look at the southern border, what is happening there. I promise you as bad as you may think it is, it’s worse. Every day Texas farmers and ranchers are finding dead bodies on their properties.”



Meanwhile, the House is also deciding to begin the impeachment proceedings for Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. “If you go down to the border, something you wouldn’t know about Mr. Secretary, and you sit down with Texas farmers and ranchers they’ll put those pictures,” said Cruz.

During this stop, Cruz also said he is appalled by the recent defunding of police departments all across the United States, like when the City of Austin cut $150 million dollars away from their police department.

Go Back