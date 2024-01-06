Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa enters transfer portal

Posted/updated on: January 5, 2024 at 9:44 pm

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has entered the transfer portal and is pursuing an additional year of eligibility at the college level. Tagovailoa, the younger brother of NFL star Tua Tagovailoa, became the Big Ten’s career leader in yards passing this season. He opted to skip Maryland’s matchup with Auburn in the Music City Bowl. Tagovailoa has applied for a waiver from the NCAA for another year of eligibility. A Maryland spokesman confirmed Friday the school has filed the waiver request on his behalf. This was Tagovailoa’s fourth season playing for the Terrapins. Although one of those was the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he also played in five games for Alabama in 2019 before transferring to Maryland.

