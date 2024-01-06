White Sox agree to 1-year contract with veteran catcher Martín Maldonado

Posted/updated on: January 5, 2024 at 9:41 pm

CHICAGO (AP) — When it comes to the young pitchers on the Chicago White Sox, Martín Maldonado is ready to help. Same goes for his fellow catchers on his new team. Maldonado agreed to a $4.25 million, one-year contract with Chicago on Friday, embracing the challenge of working with what could be an inexperienced pitching staff. Asked about the biggest keys to working with a new group of pitchers, Maldonado cited his preparation and the way he cares about the staff. The 37-year-old Maldonado will make $4 million this year, and there is a $4 million club option for 2025 that includes a $250,000 buyout.

“Whatever I’ve got to do to help those guys to win games, I think that’s the most important thing,” he said.

Infielder Zach Remillard was designated for assignment to make room for Maldonado on Chicago’s roster. Remillard made his big league debut last year, batting .252 with a homer and 18 RBIs in 54 games. Maldonado spent the last four-plus seasons with Houston, helping the Astros win the World Series in 2022. He is known for his defense and his game-planning with pitchers, which could be tested with the White Sox likely going with a mostly younger pitchers this year.

Go Back