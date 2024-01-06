Caitlin Clark has 14th career triple-double as Iowa routs of Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 29 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for her 14th career triple-double to lead No. 4 Iowa to a 103-69 win over Rutgers on Friday night. Kate Martin added 17 points for the Hawkeyes (15-1, 4-0 Big Ten). Like many of Iowa’s road contests this season, Friday’s game was a sellout — the first for Rutgers (6-11, 0-4) since the team hosted UConn in 2006. Fans, many wearing Clark shirts and jerseys, lined up nearly two hours before tip waiting to get in.

From deep 3-pointers to 30-foot bounce passes that led to layups, the reigning AP Player of the Year made her presence felt on the court and drew loud cheers nearly every time she touched the ball.

She had nine points, four rebounds and three assists in the opening quarter when Iowa led 25-19. The Hawkeyes put the game away in the second, outscoring Rutgers 30-11 to lead by 25 at the half. The only drama in the second half was whether Clark would get her third triple-double of the season. She achieved it early in the fourth quarter when she secured her 10th rebound and then had consecutive assists to give her double digits in that category. She exited the game with 6:20 left to a loud ovation from the crowd.

