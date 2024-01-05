World Champion Texas Rangers caravan to stop in Longview

Posted/updated on: January 5, 2024 at 4:34 pm

LONGVIEW – The World Series Champion Texas Rangers winter caravan will be stopping in Longview on Friday Jan. 12 . According to our news partner KETK, Reliever Josh Sborz, who pitched the World Series final outs and Rangers radio voice Matt Hicks will appear at the Kroger grocery store on West Marshall Avenue in Longview from 3:30 to 5 p.m. On display will be the Commissioner’s Trophy. The Commissioner’s Trophy is presented to the World Series winner. To see the full schedule of the Texas Rangers winter caravan, click here.

