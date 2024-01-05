Today is Friday January 05, 2024
ktbb logo


World Champion Texas Rangers caravan to stop in Longview

Posted/updated on: January 5, 2024 at 4:34 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


World Champion Texas Rangers caravan to stop in LongviewLONGVIEW – The World Series Champion Texas Rangers winter caravan will be stopping in Longview on Friday Jan. 12 . According to our news partner KETK, Reliever Josh Sborz, who pitched the World Series final outs and Rangers radio voice Matt Hicks will appear at the Kroger grocery store on West Marshall Avenue in Longview from 3:30 to 5 p.m. On display will be the Commissioner’s Trophy. The Commissioner’s Trophy is presented to the World Series winner. To see the full schedule of the Texas Rangers winter caravan, click here.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC