Today is Friday January 05, 2024
ktbb logo


Officer-involved shooting in Whitehouse claims one life

Posted/updated on: January 5, 2024 at 3:09 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Officer-involved shooting in Whitehouse claims one lifeWHITEHOUSE – One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon in Whitehouse. According to our news partner KETK, the shooting happened at the Pecan Woods Apartments on W. Main Street in Whitehouse. Officials say the shooting involved a Whitehouse Police Officer and a suspect. That suspect, who has not be identified, is confirmed to have died. The Whitehouse Police Department, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Smith County Fire Marshals and Texas Rangers were on the scene by 2 p.m. The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC