Officer-involved shooting in Whitehouse claims one life

Posted/updated on: January 5, 2024 at 3:09 pm

WHITEHOUSE – One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon in Whitehouse. According to our news partner KETK, the shooting happened at the Pecan Woods Apartments on W. Main Street in Whitehouse. Officials say the shooting involved a Whitehouse Police Officer and a suspect. That suspect, who has not be identified, is confirmed to have died. The Whitehouse Police Department, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Smith County Fire Marshals and Texas Rangers were on the scene by 2 p.m. The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.

