Data and slowing inflation point to positive consumer sentiment

Posted/updated on: January 5, 2024 at 2:49 pm

HOUSTON – There were some positive signs for consumer and business confidence at the end of 2023, spurred by easing inflation and the Fed’s recent freezing of interest rates according to the Houston Chronicle. Half of the respondents to the Texas Service Sector Outlook Survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas anticipated an increase in revenue in the next six months, while about 1 in 3 anticipated no change. There were 284 business executives in the service sector who responded, among whom 59 were retailers. Almost half of the retailers who responded expected no change in sales, while 38% said they expected an increase in the six months ahead. About 38% of responding Texas business executives in the service sector survey anticipated increasing their prices, as half of the respondents said they expected their costs to rise.

Consumer sentiment in December jumped by 16.6% year-over-year, according to the index of consumer sentiment by the University of Michigan. Patrick Jankowski, Greater Houston Partnership chief economist, called that jump in consumer sentiment “a huge swing.” He noted that inflation was one factor that weighed on consumer optimism. “Everyone expected a recession in 2023,” Jankowski said. “Everyone was just kind of sitting, waiting for that recession to happen. And, well, the recession never happened. And it looks like inflation is on its way down.” Keri Schmidt, president and CEO of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce, said she has heard positive accounts of 2023 from chamber members. “Last year was a really good year, and they’re expecting more of it,” Schmidt said. New vehicle sales this year presented a sign of consumer confidence, Jankowski said. Daniel McDowell, president of Houston-based InfoNation, which collects data on regional new-vehicle sales, predicted the industry would finish the year strong, based on vehicle sales data through November.

